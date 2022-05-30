Over the last decade, Kirti Kulhari has worked in several films which turned out to be commercially successful. Kulhari has also established herself as one of the leading names in the OTT world. She portrayed the role of Anjana Menon in Amazon Prime's Four More Shots Please.

Actress and model Kirti Kulhari turn 37 today, 30 May. Before stepping into the Hindi film industry, Kulhari worked as a theatre artist and also appeared in several tv commercials. She began her acting career in the film industry in 2010 with Khichdi: The Movie, in which she played the role of Parminder Kaur, aka, Pammi.

Over the last decade, Kirti Kulhari has worked in several films which turned out to be commercially successful. Kulhari has also established herself as one of the leading names in the OTT world. She portrayed the role of Anjana Menon in Amazon Prime's Four More Shots Please.

On the occasion of Kirti Kulhari's birthday, here is a sneak peek into her Instagram gallery:

Kirti Kulhari looks stunning in the ruched rosewood dress from the brand Aroka for Amazon prime video's launch party.

Kulhari aces the boss girl mode in this pantsuit and looks gorgeous. The actress paired this printed floral jacket with shimmery wide pants with a classy hairdo.

The actress looks beautiful in her unfiltered pictures with her grandparents. We can't take our eyes off her smile.

Kirti Kulhari looks drop-dead gorgeous in this orange pantsuit, which she paired with white sneakers.

Anjana Menon, aka Kulhari, looks ethereal in a peach cotton mul angrakha suit, which she paired with panelled organza and a chanderi dupatta.

We can't get our eyes off Kirti Kulhari in this beautiful printed midi dress from shopverb. She kept the look minimal and paired it with black boots and hair let loose with oxidised finger rings.

The actress looks beautiful in this black dress which the actress paired with a beige blazer.

Here's a very happy birthday to Kriti Kulhari!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.