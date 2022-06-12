On the eve of Kiara Advani's 8th anniversary in Bollywood, the actress meets her fans to celebrate.

Continuing the tradition of the annual meeting with her fans on her anniversary in Bollywood, India's new Dream Girl Kiara Advani met over 40 fan clubs virtually to mark the eighth year of her debut film Fugly, which was released on 13th June 2014. Caving a place amongst the top stars in Bollywood, Kiara Advani has scaled a remarkable trajectory of her glorious career in mere eight years with memorable and impactful performances and characters that are etched in the audience's hearts, embarking on the beginning of a new era of Kiara Advani in Bollywood with a streak of upcoming films.

To celebrate the love and support of her fans and express her gratitude for the overwhelming response over the years, Kiara Advani engaged in a virtual interaction with her fans, enjoying an evening of delightful conversation and answering some fun questions. Fans celebrated Kiara Advani's eight years in Bollywood by beginning the interaction with the Nach Punjabban hook step challenge.

The youngest fan in the interaction, 4 years old Erina expressed her admiration for the actress after watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Last year, a young music fan of Kiara, Sachita sang 'Jab Tak' from MS Dhoni and this year she sang 'Dil Na Janeya' from Good Newzz. Aisha from Bangladesh, requested the actress to visit her country. Another fan Prachi, sang 'Ranjha' and 'Mann Bhareya' from Shershaah for the actress. Fan named Samadrita sketched two artworks of Kiara Advani as Dimple from Shershaah. While two young and adorable fans, Mebing her sister sang 'Ranjha' for Kiara. As fans requested Kiara to check her DMs, the actress obliged right away and followed back her fan clubs.

Kiara Advani's team ended the celebration by cutting a cake with her fans. From Bihar, Assam, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ranchi, and Chandigarh to Bangladesh and Turkey, fans from the varied parts of the nation as well as the world united to shower their love on the actress expressing their fondness via artworks, singing as well as engaging in heartwarming conversation with their favourite star.

Currently basking in the success of her latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara Advani is gearing up for her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, promotions for which have begun in full swing. From Fugly, MS Dhoni, Kabir Singh, Good Newzz, and Shershaah, to the recently released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara Advani has ruled the hearts of her fans with impressive performances that have resulted in her enormous fanbase spread across the world.

With Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera, S Shankar's next with Ram Charan and a few unannounced projects to her credit, Kiara Advani has bagged the position of the most loved and bankable stars of the entertainment industry.

