The national heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan gets best wishes from his heartthrob and paw friend, Katori Aaryan! While Kartik is still reaping in the success of his mega Blockbuster, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor has been keeping super busy ever since with meetings and narrations and has also now started shoot for his upcoming next, Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Taking to the famous social media handle, Katori Aaryan sent his best wishes to Kartik in his own adorable style. Katori can be seen adorably sitting in the cute little basket with colorful decorations which seems to be from the film team for Kartik as it also had a sweet welcome note for their ‘Sattu Bhai’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katori Aaryan (@katoriaaryan)

Yesterday the film team opened the sets as they did their Mahurat shot and Kartik took blessings of Ganpati Bappa at his house for the ‘shubhaarambh’ before the commencement of the shoot.

Kartik Aaryan also has an exciting slate of films ahead, including Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and the untitled next with Kabir Khan.

