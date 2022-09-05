Katori Aaryan wishes Kartik Aaryan, also known as 'Sattu,' luck as he starts filming 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'
Kartik is currently enjoying the success of his mega-blockbuster, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, but he has also begun shooting for his forthcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha. Since then, the actor has been extremely busy with meetings and narrations.
Taking to the famous social media handle, Katori Aaryan sent his best wishes to Kartik in his own adorable style. Katori can be seen adorably sitting in the cute little basket with colorful decorations which seems to be from the film team for Kartik as it also had a sweet welcome note for their ‘Sattu Bhai’.
Yesterday the film team opened the sets as they did their Mahurat shot and Kartik took blessings of Ganpati Bappa at his house for the ‘shubhaarambh’ before the commencement of the shoot.
Kartik Aaryan also has an exciting slate of films ahead, including Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and the untitled next with Kabir Khan.
