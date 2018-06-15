Karwaan: Dulquer Salmaan's father Mammootty to step in for Irrfan Khan in promotions of son's Bollywood debut

Superstar Mammootty will be stepping in for the promotions of his son Dulquer Salmaan’s Bollywood debut movie Karwaan, after discussions with producer Ronnie Screwvaala over co-star Irrfan Khan’s absence, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

Debutant director Akarsh Khurana's Karwaan is a road trip movie with Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar giving company to the Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan. Since Irrfan is being treated abroad for a neuro-endocrine tumour and Mithila Palkar relatively a new face, Screwvala has managed to get Mammootty on board for accompanying his son for a promotional event in Mumbai and a special screening in Bangalore. “Today, the business of film promotion has changed drastically and through my meetings with Ronnie, I was delighted to learn that he has some interesting plans for Dulquer. I will be there by his side throughout,” said the veteran actor Mammootty, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

The movie chronicles a journey from Bangalore to Kochi taken by two friends, the reserved Avinash played by Dulquer Salmaan, and his friend Shaukat played by Irrfan with a lighter take on life, who pick up the chirpy teenager Mithila on the way. While Irrfan is absent from the country, he had shared the first look poster on social media recently.

Beginnings have the innocence that experience can't buy. My best wishes to @dulQuer , @mipalkar for joining the karwaan. ‘ Two karwaans ' .... Mine and the movie !! @MrAkvarious @RSVPMovies @RonnieScrewvala pic.twitter.com/QoKe6npkMQ — Irrfan (@irrfank) May 16, 2018

“We are all looking forward to Irrfan’s return. Irrfan’s performance in Karwaan is expectedly outstanding. Working with him was a dream come true. I was intimidated at first but by the third or fourth day, we had a great rapport and from then on, it was very comfortable and amazing,” said a hopeful director Akash Khurana recently, as reported by Deccan Chronicle.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 11:51 AM