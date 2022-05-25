Kartik Aaryan visits Ganga Ghat and Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 receives a massive response.

Kartik Aaryan visited the holy city of Varanasi, today. As per a source, it was Kartik’s mannat to visit the sacred spots if his film had a successful release.

The young superstar had the crowds raving in the holy city as he visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple and then performed the Ganga aarti in the evening. He could also be seen taking blessings from the holy river of Ganga.

Now that he has exceeded all our expectations by delivering a reviving opening for the industry and becoming one of the biggest opening weekend of the year with a total weekend collection of 55.96 Cr, his mannat has been fulfilled and how.

Meanwhile, the Day 1 collection alone was 14.11 Cr. which was the biggest from any Hindi film this year, beating other projects like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, etc.

Kartik is currently being hailed as a superstar by many critics and the audience for delivering the blockbuster of the year and is all set to impress fans with more interesting projects in his lineup including Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.