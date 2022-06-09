Catch Kartik Aaryan’s BTS footage of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 track that compelled the nation to go ZigZag.

The title track of the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 took the nation by storm, inspiring millions of reels across the globe. Kartik Aaryan who proved to be an audience favourite hands down and gave Bollywood its first blockbuster post-pandemic, had the nation dancing to his tune with the track.

The title track featuring the young superstar has been trending ever since the day of its launch and became a huge rage also contributing to the success of the film.

Kartik Aaryan earlier today posted exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the song, where he is seen rehearsing the choreography and nailing the hook step that made the nation go ZigZag!

Said Kartik Aaryan in his post, “A little BTS from the song that compelled the Nation to go #ZigZag and gave me so so much ❤️ #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Title Track still TRENDING since the day it dropped.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.