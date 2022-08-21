Kartik Aaryan shares a BTS picture from the sets of his film Shehzada
While sharing a BTS picture from the set of Shehzada, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star calls it his one of the most difficult, hectic shoots of his career.
One of the best actors in Bollywood today, Kartik Aaryan recently became the industry's youngest superstar. The actor is currently engaged in filming his next movie Shehzada, which will be released on the big screens on February 10th, 2023.
Taking to his social media, the busy actor shared:
“Insomniac like me slept for Ten hrs after the Epic Climax
that we shot for #Shehzada filled with Action which I have done for the first time
One of the most difficult, hectic and again a new zone for me.
Just can’t wait for you guys to see it
#10thFeb2023
Meri sabse Commercial picture aa rahi hai ”
Meanwhile, the star recently wrapped a schedule in Haryana and is currently shooting for another schedule of Shehzada in Mumbai. This will be the first time Kartik will be seen performing some action and fans are excited to watch this new side of the star.
Apart from that, his last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has broken multiple records, from trending globally on Netflix to collecting 260 crores worldwide, the actor managed to have the biggest opening of the year.
The busy actor has films like Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Satya Prem Ki Katha, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.
