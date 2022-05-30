Here's how Kartik Aaryan is becoming the big talk of the B-town with massive success for his recent film at the box office.

While stardom is a mere accident for some, Gwalior’s Kartik Aaryan worked hard day and night to become the superstar Kartik Aaryan, that he is today. He has catapulted to the A-league with the biggest opening weekend of Bollywood in 2022 and now taking the film to the 100 crore club in just 9 days.

A commoner, who barely knew anything about Bollywood sure did know how to dream. Starting out with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he delivered a hit even as an unknown name going on to deliver a string of hits with mass loved films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, and Pati Patni Aur Woh among many others. It's the masses who always gave love to his charms and recognised his talent, supporting this fan-made superstar's journey to the top. Because none of these movies was backed by the big Godfathers of B-town or watched because a certain director had worked on it, it was all him.

The success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has moved mountains in Kartik’s career graph. Despite never being backed by a big director, the star has somehow managed to carve a space for himself in the hearts of the audience. The day is here when some child from a distinct Indian suburb would want to climb the stairs to the world of Bollywood because Kartik did so. Today, he is the Messiah of box office and young dreamers look up to him. Now we can certainly say that ‘This is Kartik Aaryan’s Era and we are just living in it’.

When a highly proclaimed star like Ranveer Singh delivered an unsuccessful theatrical release, it was Kartik Aaryan who finally ended the drought of commercial cinema at the Bollywood box office. The star is currently emerging as a torchbearer of the commercial cinema and as his journey unfolds, we are confident that there will always be more and more space for him to conquer.

