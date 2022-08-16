The Bollywood actress shared Saif’s hilarious pout picture on social media platform as she wished him happy birthday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has the sweetest birthday wish for her husband Saif Ali Khan who turned 52 on Tuesday. The 41-year-old actress shared a series of pictures on Instagram as she showered her husband with an endearing message. Kareena shared a picture of the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor where he was spotted sitting inside a car and copying Bebo’s iconic pout. The actor wore a white and blue t-shirt as he made a goofy expression while sitting on the driver’s seat. In the next picture, Saif was seen wearing another hilarious expression. Sharing the two pictures on the social media platform, the actress added the caption, “Happy Birthday to the best man in the world. You make this crazy ride crazier and God I wouldn’t want it any other way. These pictures are proof. I love you my Jaan and I have to say your pout is way better than mine. What say guys? Birthday Boy. My Saifu.”

Kareena’s post has received birthday wishes for the actor from fellow celebrities and followers as well. Actor Ritiesh Deshmukh shared his birthday wishes for Saif and commented, “Happy Birthday Saif! Man who can endlessly chat about art history, Greek mythology, cinema, Indian culture - have a great one my friend.” Saif’s sister Saba Pataudi also commented on Kareena’s post and wrote, “Happy Birthday Bhai. May you achieve the heights you dream of and keep ... grinning!! Lots of love.”

Kareena’s close friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora also wished the actor. Malaika’s comment on the post read, “Happy birthday Saifuuuu.”

Saif, who is not on social media, often makes appearances on his wife’s social media posts. In her previous post on the social media platform, Kareena shared a video of Saif and her elder son Taimur building a model of a rock band stage out of recycled paper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)



The actress’ latest film Laal Singh Chaddha released last week.

