Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about working with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal in 2019

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who returned to screen after her pregnancy through the blockbuster Veere Di Wedding, is quite busy shooting for upcoming films now.

While speaking exclusively to Firstpost, Kareena shared how much she is excited to work with Akshay Kumar in Good News, "I think it's great I think it's wonderful to be working with Akshay again and in fact, it is such a lovely beautiful film. It's actually a topical film and its done in a funny manner so I'm really looking forward to it. The movie is going to come up on the 6th of September".

Apart from Good News, Kareena will join Karan Johar's much talked about Takht later this year. "After Good News, we will start the journey of Takht. I'm really looking forward to work with Ranveer (Singh) and Vicky (Kaushal). I think both are brilliant actors who I think are in a great space in terms of performance. So I'm really looking forward to working with them".

Apart from Kareena, Ranveer, and Vicky, Takht will also have Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles. Johar's period drama, produced under his banner of Dharma Productions, is slated to release sometime in 2020.

With inputs from Simran Singh.

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2019 09:38:27 IST