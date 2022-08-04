Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed how Sara Ali Khan was a fan of the song You Are My Soniya and her character Poo from Karan Johar’s 2001 family drama.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been a part of Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan ever since it began airing in 2004. This time, she had the company of her Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan. Talking about Saif Ali Khan and the actress’ equation with his children (Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan) with Amrita Singh (Khan’s former wife), Johar said, “It’s so normal and beautiful. Sara grew up in the movies, being Bebo’s biggest fan, loving her character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.”

Revealing some details on the same, Kareena said, “I remember at the K3G trials, she was hiding behind her mum. And Amrita was like Sara really wants a photo because she loves ‘You Are My Soniya’.”

She added, “I don’t even know why this is discussed so much. We are family. If there is love and regard, this is it. This is what it is. These are Saif’s children. They are his priority.”

Also, Kareena, in a recent exclusive interview with Firstpost, spoke about Laal Singh Chaddha and its original version, the 1994 classic Forrest Gump. She said, "Forrest Gump is very uplifting, very heart-warming. It is a kind of a film that makes you feel good but still root for the love of ‘Forrest’ and ‘Jenny’ the way it was in the original. It is very high on emotions because technically it is a love story (smiles) and that is the way we have shot it also. It is an original adaptation and that is the way Aamir has made it and who better to play ‘Forrest’ but Aamir because Aamir has never been Aamir in his films, he has always transformed himself just like that he has transformed himself into ‘Laal Singh’. I think it is very brave of him to do the film at this point of his career. It is a very good film, people are really going to like it."

