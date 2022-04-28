In an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, Karan Wahi revealed what made him say yes to Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 2 and his shooting experience in London during the pandemic crisis of COVID-19.

After the humongous success of Never Kiss Your Best Friend, the makers are set to win the hearts of the audience with its second season, which is set to release tomorrow. While the trailer has garnered a tremendous response from fans, Karan Wahi and Sarah Jane Dias' addition to Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh's show has just made the series better and bigger.

Ahead of the release of Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 2, Karan Wahi talks about his shooting experience, chemistry with Anya Singh and much more in an exclusive conversation with Firstpost. Excerpts from the interview:

Apart from your character, what drove you to come on board for this show?

Yeah, just the entire aspect. I actually watched the show, the first season and I really, really liked the first season. And I thought these are the kind of shows that India needs more, rom-coms ka jo flavour hai, has become a little lesser than what it used to be. Today's shows are all about crime-thrillers or thrillers, or action shows. So jab, a rom-com like this was offered, I really, really wanted to be a part of it and also Nakuul (Mehta) is a friend of mine, I've known him for like so long, toh bahot kam opportunity milti hai, do actors ko saath mein kaam karne ki, acha kaam karne ki, mujhe toh in saare cheezon ki bahot saari excitement thi.



Also, the songs are fabulous of the show. So, I think all in all the criteria that I was looking at, or the kind of show that I would want it to probably have under my belt, it tick marked a lot of those boxes. So that's why I said yes to the show

What you liked the most about the first season?

I had watched the first season when the first season had just released. I think the first season was brilliant. It was very colloquial, very young, jis tarah se woh shoot hua tha, jo gaane the, both the actors were so good. So I just felt it was very, very colloquial and very, very today. And jis hook pe woh chhoda tha, uske baad lockdown season bhi dekha tha inka and then jis woh hook se woh ab shuru kar rahe hai, so, I think it's great that a story can go ahead. Toh jab woh hota toh I think it's always nice to watch something like this and be a part of something like this.

How did you prepare for your character? Did you had your own inputs and understanding about it?

Yeah, that always happens when you're working on a character, you know, there's a lot of you that goes in the character and there's a lot of the character that comes in you. Jo mera character hai ironically, uska naam bhi Karan hai or woh actor hai. Toh, I think kai traits jo actors ke hote hai woh bahot easily pick ho jaate hai, but Karan as an actor is a very different thought process of a guy. Jo mein personally life mein hu, mere se bahot alag hai woh. I think when I was working on Karan, you know, what Karan should be like, how would he be presentable or how would he talk to his mother, or how he would he talk to his director, or his friend, or his girlfriend, toh yeh chhoti chhoti cheezein hoti hai jispe aap obviously work karte hai. And it was so much fun to actually be a part of this jigsaw puzzle.

The biggest benefit of the web is there are different characters that make a show it's it's no longer about ki ek hero hai, ek heroine hai, show chal jayega. Aisa nahi hai ki chalta nahi hai show, tab bhi chalta hai but when there are different characters that add something to the story, aapki story humesha achi hogi.

How you all kept your spirits high while shooting for the show during the pandemic?



See it was definitely scary because when we went to London, the third wave was at its peak and nobody was wearing a mask in London because London mein masks were not mandatory. So, it was very scary, so jitna humse ho paya, we tried and we try to make sure that we don't get COVID or humara shoot na ruk jaaye. So, for the most part of it, we were saved, but by the end of it, there were people on our set also who got COVID and the shoot got delayed because of that. And it was scary because you're in a different country, you don't have your own people around. So yes, it was scary.

But at the end, at the same time you are, when you're working, I think these are the things that you have to tackle. I was very lucky that I did not get COVID. I'm just happy that we eventually finished the show and now that it's releasing we're excited to see it actually.

Who was the biggest prankster on the sets?

There was actually no prankster on the set this time because also we were on a very, very time-constrained kind of a schedule. Bahot kam din hue jab sab saath mein kaam kar rahe hai. So Kabhi, if I'm shooting, Nakuul is not shooting, Nakuul is shooting, I'm not shooting. But hasi mazaak bahot hota tha, bahot masti mazaak kiye. Nakuul bahot mast karta hia, Anya (Singh) har waqt hasti rehti hai , or, uh, I think mujhe lag raha that mein sabse bada prankster hounga but mein pranks play he nahi kar paya mere aadhe se zyada pranks flop hue set pe kyunki ya toh sab log busy hote the ya hum log khud he dare hote the ki galti se koi prank prank mein bimaar hogaya toh humare show ke producer humare saath prank kardenge.

You chemistry with Anya is amazing. How you both brought out at equation on the screen?

I'm very, very glad that people are actually loving our chemistry. And I honestly don't know how we manage it because we didn't do anything extra out of it. I think it just comes from the fact that pehle din jab Anya and I met each other. Hum actually 2 ghante ke liye mile the Bombay mein, humare kapdo ke shoot ke liye or uske baad hum sidha London mein mile the kyuki Anya had gone to Delhi and I was in Bombay, toh hum phone pe, message pe ek do baar hi baat hui ki yeh script hai, isko kaise karenge, kya karenge but we had decided that humlog jab London mein milenge toh baithenge script vagaire pe. But I guess the first time we met in London, I think we just met as if pata nahi hum dono ek dusre ko kitne time se jante hai. Hum dono Delhi se, there's a Delhi connect, toh bahot kuch baat karne ke liye tha, humara tone same hai. There are certain likings and dislikings that are very similar. So I think that also helped a lot. Mujhe baat karne ka bahot shok hai, Anya ko bhi baat karne ka bahot shok hai, So I think, woh bahot faayda hua because as people we spend so much time together, ki woh automatically I feel has resonated on camera.

You must have seen the rushes of the show, are you happy with the output?

I am the only one, who has not seen anything of the show. Sab log bol rahe show pe ki arre sab ne dekh liya hai, tune he nahi dekha hai. I am like yaar, I am very scared, I will see the final product, mujhe bahot darr lagta hai kyunki mujhe aisa hota hai ki rushes mein dekh lunga agar kuch pasand nahi aaya na toh sochta rahunga, toh isse acha hai ki show me the final product taaki uske baad mein soch na saku ki kuch aur ho sakta tha.

What was the reactions of your friends and family when they saw the trailer?

Yeah, my friends and my parents are very excited because the show is looking vibrant, bright and of today's era. So, I think, that's what I have got from all my friends and family said you're looking good Karan, your scenes from the recent dialogue promo look like you guys are actually having a conversation in real life, yeh acting nahi ho rahi hai, yaha pe baat chal rahi hai toh I think jab woh hota hai na toh as an actor, as an artist, bahot acha lagta hai kyuki eventually maza usi ka hai. Kyuki show ka thought bhi woh hai when you see the show apko lagna chahiye yeh mere saath hua hai. So when that will happen na, that only happens when show bahot colloquial nature ka hota hai, aapke dialogues aise hote hai ki lagte nahi woh dialogue hai, woh aisa lagta hai ki aap baat kar rahe ho real life mein. I'm very, very happy and pleasantly surprised that everyone liked the trailer and I hope they love the show as much as they love the trailer.

