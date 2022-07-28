Filmmaker Karan Malhotra penned a note reacting to the failure of Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor’s much anticipated Shamshera that opened in cinemas on July 22.

Ranbir Kapoor’s return to the big screen after a gap of four years wasn’t celebrated as magnanimously as expected. His opus Shamshera, co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, failed to bring in the big numbers at the ticket windows. This was Karan Malhotra’s first film seven years after Brothers, another underwhelming performer.

The filmmaker penned a note for fans on his social media account, pouring his heart out on the film’s unfortunate failure and the subsequent silence from his side. He wrote- "My Dearest Shamshera, you are majestic the way you are. It is important for me to express myself on this platform because here is where all the love, the hate, the celebration and the humiliation exists for you. I want to unimaginably apologise to you for abandoning you for these past few days as I could not handle the hate and rage."

He added, "My withdrawal was my weakness and there are no excuses for it. But now I am here, standing beside you hand in hand feeling proud and honoured that you are mine. Will face every thing together, the good the bad and the ugly. And a huge shout out to the Shamshera family, the cast and crew of Shamshera. The love, the blessings and the concern that has been showered upon us are the most precious and nobody can take that away from us. #Shamsheraismine #Shamshera."

Ranbir Kapoor has already moved on to the shoot of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s thriller Animal, also starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Suresh Oberoi. It was Parineeti Chopra who was earlier roped in for the female lead but she quit the film to star in Imtiaz Ali’s next, a biopic on Amar Singh Chamkila.

Apart from this, Kapoor also has Luv Ranjan’s film with Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor. And of course, the magnum opus Brahmastra whose first part arrives in cinemas on September 9 this year. This shall be the first time when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (now a married couple) will share screen space. This fantasy drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

