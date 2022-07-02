Season 7 of Koffee With Karan, produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, promises new segments, brilliant camaraderie, and much more. Stay Tuned.

The coffee is brewing, and some of India's top personalities are being welcomed to the popular couch as the multi-talented presenter Karan Johar returns with the brand-new Season 7 of Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan. The talk show has been a fan favourite for more than 18 years and has garnered attention for its A-list guests and close-knit, entertaining discussions. Starting on July 7, 2022, new episodes will be released every Thursday exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, taking fans on an exciting voyage of meeting famous people up close.

Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Devarkonda, Samantha Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, and Kiara Advani are just a few of the talented actors featured in the trailer that was released today. As the season goes on, the anticipation only grows. There is more to be on the lookout for in this season, as Karan Johar introduces each show with a monologue on current affairs and popular topics, screaming out the naughty and nice. The show will also introduce new segments like Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, and others in addition to its trademark rapid-fire section, bringing viewers closer to their favourite celebrities.

Koffee With Karan host Karan Johar said, “I’m excited to be back with Koffee With Karan, for an all-new season, keeping up the promise of being the personal celebrity hotspot for over 18 years. This will be a season of all-out candor for a galaxy of stars where there are no brakes to pull. If you want to catch the conversations before they become the next day’s headlines, Disney+ Hotstar is your go-to destination every Thursday.”

Koffee With Karan Season 7 will release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar and will be available to all platform subscribers. For fans in the U.S., the show will stream exclusively on Hulu.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar from July 7, 2022, every Thursday, to watch Koffee With Karan’s latest season.

