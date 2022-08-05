Karan Johar penned a note on Ranveer Singh and rather poured his heart out while expressing his thoughts on this wildly unpredictable and bohemian, bona-fide star.

One cannot just ignore Ranveer Singh. His zeal, enthusiasm and energy are both contagious, charming. And to by-appoint, we have filmmaker Karan Johar’s post for the same. Johar penned a note on Ranveer Singh and rather poured his heart out while expressing his thoughts on this wildly unpredictable and bohemian, bonafide star.

He shared a picture of the actor and wrote- "So…. There is no occasion… no marketing agenda … no launch coming up! Nothing! This is just a feeling I have which I feel like sharing with everyone! I have grown to love Ranveer Singh! The man! The person! The Ball of love that he is! His ability to make everyone he meets feel so special… the love that he exudes and that consumes his being and his entire aura… his passion to express every little gesture of love …. Over the period of my film I have observed him closely and at a distance as to what a solid guy he is!"

He added, "Yes he has his idiosyncrasies as an artist but thats what we see translate so beautifully on celluloid! So he’s allowed! On a personal level I have been so touched on so many instances just by his generosity of spirit! I love you Ranveer! Never lose sight of that “good bacha” you were raised to be."

The movie star shook and broke the internet with his nude photo-shoot that sent shock waves across social media with every self-proclaimed gatekeepers of the society took offense, and the industry people defended the same by talking of freedom of speech and expression. Singh stayed silent, exactly how he was in those pictures. Maybe he understands that all his screams and yells are for celluloid, where he gets to play a palette of characters that make him the chameleon he is. All eyes on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani now.

