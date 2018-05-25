Karan Johar confirms he'll start casting for next directorial after returning from birthday vacation in New York

Karan Johar is best known for his affinity with all things ‘larger than life’. With a particularly soft spot for New York, which is a big feature in many of his films, the Bollywood filmmaker is on his way there for a birthday getaway. And once he returns, it will be back to business, starting off with casting for his new film, he tells DNA.

In his interview to DNA, he shares his excitement about his hard-earned birthday vacation in New York saying, “My gift to myself on my 46th birthday today is this long-haul flight to NY. When I’m there, I’m going to indulge in my three favourite ‘R’s — rest, relaxation and retail. I just want some me time and what better way than to do what I’m doing."

Karan recently produced Ali Bhatt-starrer Raazi which has been raking in rave reviews. While he celebrates the success, his eyes are already set on upcoming projects. He is also geared up for the release of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter-starrer Dhadak which is a Hindi remake of hit Marathi film Sairat.

As he looks forward to a short break as his birthday gift, he said he had finalised the script for his next directorial venture and would begin with casting when he returns with a fresh mind after an indulgent vacation.

Updated Date: May 25, 2018 11:33 AM