Karan Johar became a father to twins Yash and Roohi in 2017. The ace director often posts adorable photographers of his kids on social media. Have a look at some of them.

Filmmaker Karan Johar turns 50 today, May 25. Born to Yash and Hiroo Johar in 1978, the director is known for hits such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

During the early days of his career, Johar assisted Yash Chopra's Yash Raj Films. But it was only in 1998 when he made his directorial debut in the Hindi film industry with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. After establishing himself as an ace director, Johar also ventured out as a producer, screenwriter and television presenter. In a career spanning over two decades, Karan Johar has won numerous awards. In 2017, he became a father to twins, a boy and a girl, via surrogacy. The director often posts adorable pictures with his kids on social media.

As the ace filmmaker celebrates his 50th birthday, here is a look at some of his family moments:

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Johar wished his mother Hiroo Johar and shared some adorable pictures of his family, including one with himself, his mother and Roohi and Yash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The ace director penned a warm note on the occasion of the New Year. He also shared some family photographs that melted the hearts of all his fans.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

On Father's Day last year, director Karan Johar shared a heartwarming post of about what he wants to teach his children. He also penned some poignant lines about what being a father means.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Roohi and Yash look cute in their white raincoats as the duo seem all set for Mumbai's monsoon.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan Johar shared an adorable picture of his twins in life jackets when talking about the importance of schools in nurturing kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Johar shared selfies with his mother and kids on the occasion of Holi. The family can be seen having a blast on the festive day.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan Johar is known for his fashion sense, so it's really no surprise that kids aren't far behind him in terms of being stylish. Roohi and Yash look lovely as they step in their father's shoes, quite literally.

​Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​