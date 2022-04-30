Kangana Ranaut calls Karan Johar 'fading 90s director', compares Amazon Prime Video-Netflix content strategy
Kangana Ranaut recently announced that her maiden production Tiku Weds Sheru will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.
Apart from her impeccable performances, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut often grab our attention with her bold and controversial statements. The Manikarnika star, who recently announced that her maiden production Tiku Weds Sheru will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, took a jibe at Netflix and Karan Johar.
Hinting at KJo’s recent party, which he hosted for Netflix’s Global Head of TV, Bela Bajaria, Kangana wrote on her Insta-story, “Data suggests that Amazon Prime Video is doing way better than Netflix in India maybe because they are much more open minded and democratic, when international head visits India they don’t park themselves at a fading 90s director’s infamous party but meet everyone who is contributing to them… Last I heard Netflix head was not able to understand Indian market… Well Indian market is not just one b***hy gossipy nineties director…. There are hundreds of talented people here."
The guestlist of Karan Johar's star-studded party included Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Manish Malhotra, Shashank Khaitan and Siddharth Roy Kapur.
