Jug Jugg Jeeyo is all set to release on 24th June 2022.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is scheduled to open tomorrow, but the amount of advance reservations for their first day in theatres does not look promising. It sold 15,500 tickets up till Wednesday morning.

When compared to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the movie was unable to exceed the Kartik Aaryan starrer, which had sold 30.9k seats at the same time, more than double its ticket sales.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is a multi-starrer film with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and the big influencer Prajakta Kohli; backed by one of the biggest production houses in India, Dharma Productions and having a solo release in theatres, no other film in competition.

On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was in a sense the filmmaker Anees Bazmee's long-awaited movie, was also releasing on the same day as Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad. This reveals a lot about the anticipation for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and, more importantly, the star power, appeal, and box office draw of Kartik Aaryan.

It is for everyone to see what Jug Jugg Jeeyo opens tomorrow while Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is still going strong in theatres as well as on OTT.

