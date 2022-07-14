In her upcoming film 'Good Luck Jerry', Janhvi Kapoor plays the character of a woman from Bihar, who later turns into a fearless drug dealer in Punjab in order to look after her family.

Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday released the trailer for Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Good Luck Jerry. In the film, Janhvi plays a Bihari woman seeking employment so she can care for her mother, who has been told she has lung cancer. Sushant Singh, Mita Vashisht, and Deepak Dobriyal are also featured prominently in the black comedy's teaser. Good Luck Jerry is the remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, which starred Nayanthara in the lead role.

On Thursday, Janhvi Kapoor, who portrays Jaipreet "Jerry" Sethi in the movie, posted a link to the trailer on Instagram. She included a line from the movie in the caption:

“Finally! Miliye Jerry se. Aur yaad rakhiye- hum jitne dikhte hain, utne hain nahi"

In the trailer, when told that the job is not for women, Janhvi responds in an open and funny way to the drug dealer group where she was seeking employment. In order to provide for her family, she is also seen working as a masseuse. When her mother (Mita Vashisht) gets diagnosed with stage 2 lung cancer, her life drastically changes. She begins working as a brave drug dealer to raise money for her mother's medical expenses, and while committing crimes, she encounters dangerous scenarios. In the trailer, Deepak Dobriyal is shown as Janhvi's admirer.

Watch the trailer here:

Good Luck Jerry has been directed by Siddharth Sen and is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. The film is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, Aanand L Rai and Mahaveer Jain, and also stars Sahil Mehta and Saurabh Sachdeva among others.

