Whether it’s rocking a dazzling dress, nailing an intense workout, or acing a social media trend, Janhvi Kapoor is honestly unbeatable. No, we don’t say this, it’s her Instagram timeline that screams it all out loud. Continuing this trajectory, the Good Luck Jerry actress jumped on the bandwagon of a crazy viral trend. In her latest Instagram post, the actress and her team recreated the trend of a popular dialogue from the much-loved show Anupamaa, headlined by TV star Rupali Ganguly. Leaving her fans laughing out loud, Janhvi and her gang were seen performing a number of hilarious antics. They are so in tune and creative in the clip that it even caught the attention of many celebrities.

Janhvi captioned the video with two emoticons, a thinking and a shrugging emoji. Her team’s actions and performance in the video are thoroughly in sync with Rupali’s trending dialogue, which is being played in the background. In the popular scene, Rupali says to her husband Vanraj Shah, played by Sudhanshu Pandey, “Mai ghumu, phiru, nachu gau, hasu, khelu, bahar jau, akeli jau, kisi aur ke sath jau, jaha jau, jab jau, jaise bhi jau, aapko kya? (If I travel, roam around, dance, sing, laugh, play, go out, go out alone, go out with someone, go somewhere, at what time I go, how I go, what is it to you?)”

As soon as Janhvi released the video on her social media account, it went instantly viral, leaving millions in splits. Janhvi’s latest reel was also acknowledged by Alia Bhatt, who thought that her video was “Hilarious,” and ended her comment with a red heart, laughing, and clapping emoticons. Responding to Alia’s comment, Janhvi dropped a joker, an angel, and a heart emoji. Taking to the comments section, Tara Sutaria wrote, “Bestttt bro”, to whom Janhvi responded with a similar joker emoticon.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s Good Luck Jerry. Next the actress will be seen in Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal and Rajkummar Rao’s Mr. and Mrs. Mahi.

