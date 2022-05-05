In the teaser posters of Janhit Mein Jaari, we see Nushrratt Bharuccha selling condoms and spreading awareness about it.

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is known for her performances in Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl, Chhorii, Chhalaang, Ajeeb Daastaans and others, is currently busy in the promotions of her upcoming movie Janhit Mein Jaari. In the teaser posters of the movie, we see Nushrratt selling condoms and making people aware of it. While we are expecting the film to strike a chord with the audience with its unconventional content, the actress is being trolled on social media for promoting condoms and spreading awareness about it.

The actress recently shared a video, where she spoke about trolls targeting her for her upcoming film and even shared screenshots of their crass comments. She gave a befitting reply to them in Hindi as she said, 'That's all you have to think is to change. That's what I'm saying. Never mind you raise a finger, I raise my voice. '

The makers of Janhit Mein Jaari have been grabbing the attention of the audience with their catchy slogans and taglines on the posters. Some of them are, "Be ashamed of a woman's disrespect, not by condoms," "Be ashamed to buy drugs, not buy condoms," "You raise your finger, I'll raise my voice" and "Be ashamed to stock up, not to use condoms."

Talking about Janhit Mein Jaari, the social comedy is directed by debutant Jai Bantu Singh and also stars Anud Dhaka, Annu Kapoor, and Paritosh Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit the screens on 10 June.

