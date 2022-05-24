Have a look at actress Jacqueline Fernandez dancing with Aadya Sharma AKA Dance Rani of Disney+ Hotstar's Escaype LIVE.

Bollywood’s dancing diva Jacqueline Fernandez, known for her flawless dancing techniques, and enviable agility, recently matched thumkas with an all-new rising dancing talent, Dance Rani AKA Aadya Sharma of Disney+ Hotstar’s latest social thriller Escaype LIVE. Showing the young talent some of her signature moves, Jacqueline Fernandez opened the platform to Dance Rani, who then added her twists to the thumping choreography. With dynamic energy and joyful spirits, the duo offered the audience a glance at the spectacular dance duet.

Dance Rani can be seen swaying to many more tunes in Hotstar Specials, Escaype LIVE, directed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary. The show that chronicles the realities of social media in today’s time also stars Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Ritvik Sahore, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Plabita Borthakur, and child actor Aadyaa Sharma, amongst others. Escaype LIVE is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Astonished by her energy, Jacqueline Fernandez said , “Dance Rani captures every Indian child’s dream of making it big in life and becoming the best of the best. It is her passion and love for the art that keeps her going. After dancing with her, I know for a fact why she is the rani of dance. Catch Dance Rani’s journey as she makes her way to the top on Escaype LIVE, exclusively streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.”

To find out who wins the bounty, watch the finale of Disney+ Hotstar’s edge-of-the-seat thriller Escaype LIVE on 27th May.

