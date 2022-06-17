Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol and Mithun Chakraborty to reunite for a film
Reports: Finest Bollywood actors to come together for an upcoming project.
Want to see the finest of Bollywood in one frame? A little birdy tells us that Zee Entertainment might bring you the stalwarts, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny Deol and Jackie Shroff in one film. If this is true, it is surely going to be a dream come true for Bollywood enthusiasts.
The internet went berserk with Jackie Shroff's recent Instagram story upload featuring the versatile Sanjay Dutt along with the evergreen Mithun Chakraborty on the latter's birthday. According to the sources, the magical trio, as touted by their fans, can possibly team up with Bollywood's He-Man Sunny Deol in their next film, produced by the media giant, Zee Entertainment. Jackie Shroff gave a glimpse of the friendly banter to the fans, hinting at a collaboration with another actor. The fans are super excited to see their favourite stars together on the big screen, hoping the film is announced sooner!
