Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are coming together for Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The leads were sharing pictures from Paris with fans and they all indicated what a great time they must have had while filming. And now, the team has wrapped up the last schedule in Warsaw, Poland.

The actor captioned- "Humne macha diya hain har jaga BAWAAL! Wrapping up the film in Ajju Bhaiyya Style! Agla Bawaal hoga theatres mein 7 April 2023 ko."

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also penned a note that she described as a 'Bawaal Note' as the filming was complete.

Four days ago, Janhvi too shared a picture with her director and actor and poured her heart out on the experience of working in this film. She wrote- "From stalking Nitesh sir and Sajid sir to make sure i get this film, to praying obsessively that it happens, to pinching myself everyday that I’m actually shooting for it, to having finally wrapped it. I still can’t believe that I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of this wholesome, heartfelt world that Nitesh sir has created. I’ve learnt so much from you sir, so much about films and making movies with love but more about the value in being a person that leads their life with such dignity and honest values."

She added, "And Varun, I can say thank you for always looking out for me and all those generic things that hold true but what I really want to say is that although we disagree and annoy each other more often than not, Nisha will always be on Ajjus team and always root for u and also find restaurants that have salmon tartare or grilled chicken for u. I can write an essay on everyone in our team who’s made this film so special for me but I think there’s a word limit… but basically I’ll miss you all and thank you for making the last three months feel like magic."

Nitesh Tiwari has earlier helmed films like Chillar Party, Dangal, and Chhichhore.

