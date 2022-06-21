It's a wrap for Fukrey 3; Here's what the director shared
Director Mrighdeep Lamba shared a thankful note for the team after Fukrey 3's wrap up.
With its amazing comic timing and extraordinary story, Fukrey is one of the most popular franchises of this era. While the first and the second part has already ruled the hearts of the masses, the director brings up good news about the WRAP up the shoot of its third part. Recently the director of Fukrey 3 Mrighdeep Lamba took to his social media and shared a post mentioning the WRAP up of Fukrey 3 while he added a picture of cake to mark the celebration.
He further added a thankful note in the caption:
"It's a WRAP #fukrey3
Thank you #teamfukrey3
You guys were awesome. Each and every one of you fuk fuk fuk fuk
Will miss shoot madness for sure
OK bye"
While announcing the same, the production house, Excel Entertainment also added a note to their social media, saying: "It's time to wrap #Fukrey3. Raising our campa bottles up for a toast."
View this post on Instagram
Fukrey 3 stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chaddha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.
