Actor Jeetendra Kumar talks about Panchayat's success. Have a look.

Actor Jeetendra Kumar says it was not easy to step into the world of Panchayat for the second season as he wanted to maintain the rhythm of the character without "overdoing" anything.

Released on May 20, the comedy-drama series, which captures the journey of an engineering graduate in rural India, received positive reviews from the critics and has been hailed for its impressive writing and performance.

The 31-year-old actor said the team knew that viewers were expecting a lot from them following the success of the first season. "We had to better ourselves. As an actor, when you do a series, it is important to maintain the rhythm and yet not overdo it. It was a task to maintain the rhythm. So, we were relying completely on the writing," Kumar told.

Panchayat is set in the little-known, could-be-anywhere village of Phulera that rather than focus, defocuses from the depths of everyday conflicts through the many trivialities that makes sachiv ji and his associates’ life lightly chaotic. More than its episodic adventures and bureaucratic missteps, however, it’s the show’s reluctant illiberalism that centralises the show's characters, their beliefs as not the margin, but the heart of this country. It’s what actual India looks, talks and thinks like and in the age of performative woke, Panchayat’s second season feels like the cool draught blowing past Phulera’s fields in the peace of the night.

