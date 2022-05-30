On June 3, filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder and actress Aparshakti Khurana will headline IIFA Rocks 2022. The main night on June 4 will be hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul.

The top stars from Bollywood will walk the red carpet and delight the audience at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE, for the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA).

Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Nora Fatehi are likely to light up the stage during the main awards evening on June 4 with their performances. A pre-awards gala, on the other hand, would feature performers such as Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, and Asees Kaur.

On June 3, filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder and actress Aparshakti Khurana will headline IIFA Rocks 2022. The main night on June 4 will be hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul.

Celebrities like Mithun Chakraborty, Boney Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Lara Dutta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nargis Fakhri, Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Rampal, and Sanya Malhotra are also expected to attend IIFA Awards, which is taking place after two years.

Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar, will host the event for the second time. We've seen Khan's mesmerising performances and hosting duties on the IIFA stage throughout the years, and now he'll enthral the audience at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

At the gala show, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul will also be there to cheer the Dabangg star.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.