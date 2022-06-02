IIFA Awards 2022: Here are some Behind The Scenes pictures from the venue
Bollywood celebrities gear up for IIFA 2022. Have a look
IIFA 2022 will kickstart the mega celebrations tomorrow, 3rd June 2022 with IIFA Rocks hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Aparshakti Khurana and will feature performances by Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali
The grand finale - IIFA Awards will take place on 4th June 2022 and will be hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh & Maniesh Paul along with electrifying performances by Bollywood superstars Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi.
Here are some behind the scene pictures from IIFA 2022:
