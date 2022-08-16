Aparna Sen wins Best Director for Applause Entertainment’s maiden feature film ‘The Rapist’ at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022

It’s not entertainment if there’s no ‘applause’. Applause Entertainment’s maiden feature film ‘The Rapist’ received one that was nothing short of a thunderous response. The film will be screened at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 on Aug 20 this month.

The Rapist won big at the prestigious festival, marking a strong start and what can be considered the greatest timing. For this gritty movie, Aparna Sen won "Best Director" honours. The victory was all the more noteworthy because it fell on India's 75th anniversary of independence, which is another feather in their head.

After being celebrated across festivals including the Busan International Film Festival, London Indian Film Festival, Kolkata International Film festival, and International Film festival of Kerala, ‘The Rapist’ was screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in August. The Rapist had previously won the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award at Busan. 'The Rapist’ is a thought-provoking examination of the anatomy of rape, the psyche of its perpetrators and the trauma experienced in its aftermath. The drama also marks the reunion of the mother-daughter duo of Aparna Sen-Konkona Sen Sharma after several acclaimed films including the National Award-winning Mr. And Mrs. Iyer.

Applause Entertainment is a leading Content & IP Creation Studio with a focus on premium drama series, movies, documentaries and animation content. A venture of the Aditya Birla Group, led by media veteran Sameer Nair, the studio has produced and released popular series across genres and languages including shows like Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, Mithya, Criminal Justice, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Undekhi, Bhaukaal and others that have gone on to win acclaim and applause.

Currently in production is also a robust slate of Theatrical and Direct-To-Streaming movies including Sharmajee Ki Beti, Jab Khuli Kitab and more. Applause’s first feature, The Rapist, directed by Aparna Sen, recently won the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award at the Busan International Film Festival, 2021. Applause has partnered with leading platforms like Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV, MX Player, ZEE5 and Voot Select for its creative output.

