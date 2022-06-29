Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are sharing space for the first time in Siddharth Anand's Fighter. The film is set to hit the screens in September 2023.

India’s very own ‘Greek God’ Hrithik Roshan is all set to start filming ‘Fighter’ an ambitious MARFLIX vision and the country’s first-ever aerial action drama. Given the superstar’s popularity and connect with young India on social media, Hrithik indulged fans in a BTS binge-meal video with him and the crew; as the team was seen gorging on burgers, fries, and enjoying the sites while they were away from the shoot.

In a humorous post the superstar said, “Found myself a team who loves food as much as I do Foodies assemble!”

The video of the foodie side of Hrithik, considered one of the fittest actors in the country, drove fans wild on social media as they got a glimpse of his fun side.

Hrithik has often showed us this side of his when he spoke about his love for samosas and him seriously staring at the food menu card amidst shoot.

Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter co-star Deepika Padukone, who is another self-proclaimed foodie, was among the first to respond to the video, as she mentioned ‘Wait for Me’

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see the two come together on the big screen and with Fighter it finally happens! Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features Anil Kapoor in a prominent role.

In December 2021, HR welcomed Anil onboard Fighter on the occasion of the latter’s 65th birthday. Sharing a click with Anil and director Siddharth, Hrithik wrote on social media, “Happiest Birthday to the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health, @anilskapoor! Best wishes to you Sir. From witnessing your legendary presence on sets as a mere assistant, to finally having the opportunity of sharing the screen with you.. Super excited for #Fighter.”

The film marks the third collaboration between Siddharth and Hrithik after Bang Bang and War. Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Siddharth Anand, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande, the film is set to hit the screens on 28 September 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram