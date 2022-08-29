Hrithik Roshan has beaten his own history to make 'Vikram Vedha', the most liked teaser throughout the entire existence of Hindi cinema

Hrithik Roshan does it again! The superstar has beaten his own track record to make ‘Vikram Vedha‘, the most liked teaser in the history of Hindi cinema. With over 1 million likes in less than 48 hours, Hrithik Roshan with ‘Vikram Vedha’ surpasses his previous numbers for ‘War’, a blockbuster film that held the record of not only the most liked teaser but also registered the highest opening day collection for a Bollywood movie.

Interestingly, the teaser of ‘War’ garnered 1 million likes through the course of its lifetime and ‘Vikram Vedha’ has managed to do the impossible in record time.

While the action-drama has been making headlines since its announcement, the reception the teaser received is an early tell-sign of how ‘Vikram Vedha’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

A superstar who can only be defined as ‘the whole package’, Hrithik Roshan, broke the internet when he announced his return to the set after War. Fans have been eagerly anticipating his next offering post the historic success of ‘War’ and have been flooding the digital world with excited conversations.

Always the one to choose quality over quantity, and be part of films that make an impact Hrithik with the teaser of ‘Vikram Vedha’ cements his position as one of the most popular and bankable superstars of Hindi cinema – bringing swag, drama and his iconic presence to bring screens.

With the teaser becoming the most-liked in the history of Hindi cinema, it only goes to prove how every bit of it was worth the wait! The film starring, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles, is written and directed by Pushkar–Gayatri. The film is all set to release on the 30th of September.

