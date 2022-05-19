Would the second Bhool Bhulaiyaa film have the same impact as the first which came 15 years ago? Trade experts share their thoughts

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is being renewed this week with Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar. Would the second Bhool Bhulaiyaa film have the same impact as the first which came 15 years ago?

Trade guru Taran Adarsh is optimistic. “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (BB2) seems like a well-packaged entertainer. The songs are extremely popular. Kartik Aaryan's hook step has caught on with the youth, the cast is attractive. Most importantly, horror and comedy is a lethal combination. Besides, there's a tremendous curiosity to watch the second part. All these factors combined should help BB2 embark on a wonderful start at the box office. If things go right, a double-digit opening is on the cards.”

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi is confident that this one will get in the audience “ Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is a hundred per cent expected to bring audiences into theatres. I am sure will open well. The biggest reason for that is, the film is being helmed by a director like Mr Anees Bazmee who has time and again given us entertainers where there is something for everyone. BB2 has his signature impression. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are a very good fit for this franchise. Kartik has great comic timing. She is seen enjoying herself. Together I am sure Anees Bazmee, Kartik and Kiara will get good numbers.”

Film producer,trade analyst Girish Johar feels the film trade is going through a precarious phase where anything can happen. “The stage where Hindi film fraternity is now is very critical. Most of the films haven't been appreciated at the box office and the traction of even biggies is quite poor. Post the pandemic things have settled down to an all-time low for Hindi cinema’s box office. South and Hollywood larger-than-life films are taking big openings and doing well. Clearly post the pandemic the audiences have become very selective and quality conscious too.”

Amidst this chaotic scenario, Girish Johar feels Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 could be a beacon of light. “Happily the advance ticket sales are healthy too. The ticket prices, by the makers, have been consciously kept within reach as the team knows it's a paisa vasool entertainment and should be watched by all and with family. That is doing the trick and coupled with hit music, good trailer, brand value, fan following of Kartik and Kiara...its seems all is good for the film. It looks like a full-on Anees Bazmee entertainer and the vibe is good too. It’s certainly poised to open in double digits, which is a great non-holiday start in today's times.”

Trade analyst Atul Mohan too is hopeful. “The opening numbers of BB2 will be very good, better than all the recent releases. Day One should be equal to weekend collections of some of the recent big star cast releases. However, just one BB2 is not enough to revive the sagging fortunes of the industry. But yes, its success may bring back smiles on the faces of all concerned in trade. It may set the mood upright but we need a consistent flow of successful films.”

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

