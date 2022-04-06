The valour that soldier John Abraham's character displays is not attributed to his masculinity but to the wonders of technology. Rakul Preet Singh plays the tech expert who gives him a new life.

Lakshya Raj Anand’s film Attack: Part 1 seems like a regular action flick built around the story of a patriot saving India from Pakistani terrorists, but there is more to it than meets the eye at first glance.

Written by Anand along with Sumit Batheja and Vishal Kapoor, Attack: Part 1 challenges gendered notions about heroism that are deeply entrenched in Bollywood. I do not claim that it is a feminist film or a great film, but credit must be given where it is due.

I ended up watching it not once but twice despite the fact that action is my least favourite genre. The gratuitous parade of violence puts me off. Apart from the bloodshed, which is not a pretty sight, I loathe the depiction of heroism and masculinity as synonymous. Men are already wreaking enough havoc in the world; they certainly do not require an additional ego boost in the form of gun-toting cine heroes playing saviours. Attack: Part 1 is different. Let me share why I think so, without giving out any spoilers in case you want to watch the film.

It was the film’s core premise, of artificial intelligence being used to combat terrorism, that piqued my curiosity. The valour that soldier Arjun Shergill (John Abraham) displays is not attributed to his masculinity but to the wonders of technology, which enable him to get back into the army after he is paralysed neck downwards in a horrific terror attack. The tech expert who gives Shergill a new life is Sabah Qureshi (Rakul Preet Singh). In my opinion, she is the hero in this film even if she occupies less screen time than Abraham does.

Qureshi is introduced in the film as a computer whiz who is indispensable to the Indian government because she has researched brain-machine interface, and developed the technology that they need to create a super soldier. It is Qureshi’s knowledge, not Shergill’s muscle power, that will save the day. She clarifies in the film that she developed the technology not for the purpose of warfare but to support people with disabilities. Therefore, she is able to insist that the technology be used on her terms. The government has to comply.

Qureshi does not let this power get to her head. She operates within a strong ethical framework so she ensures that no experiments are carried out without the explicit consent of the subject. While Shergill’s boss Subramaniam (Prakash Raj) is willing to put Shergill’s life at risk, Qureshi does not think a disabled person is without agency or the capacity for self-determination. She consistently prioritises Shergill’s safety and well-being. The responsible use of scientific expertise is well portrayed through Qureshi’s character.

Shergill is open to the idea of having Qureshi’s computer chip implanted in his body, which will help his brain send signals to the rest of his body, bypassing the spinal cord. Qureshi equips Shergill with all the sensitive information that he might need before making a decision because the surgery will be invasive, with a potential threat to his life, but it could also help Shergill get out of the wheelchair – and the mind space – that he is currently confined to.

When the surgery is a success, Shergill gets to meet Ira (Intelligent Robo Assistant). Ira is the name of the computer chip inside him. She is meant to be an assistant, just like Alexa or Siri. Though Shergill reminds Ira that he is the boss, she is far from servile. Ira jokes with him, pulls his leg, alerts him to dangers lurking around, and protects him when his life is at stake. Ira is not a metaphor for Shergill’s conscience. She is an extension of Qureshi’s creativity.

Attack: Part I asserts the importance of brain over brawn.

Left to himself, Shergill is driven by his emotions, especially anger. Ira reminds him to process his trauma. Qureshi tells Shergill that Ira cannot function independently; it is his brain that powers Ira. She will shut down if she cannot connect with Shergill’s brain. This film challenges the stereotypical notion that men are rational creatures, whereas women get carried away by emotions.

The film also presents Qureshi as a foil to Hamid Gul (Elham Ehsas). Gul is a computer engineer who studied at Oxford University, and is now the chief of a terrorist outfit in Pakistan. He believes that his country can be at peace only if India is destroyed. Qureshi does not wear her patriotism on her sleeve. Her identity is defined by her professionalism.

While Qureshi and Gul are both Muslims, and also extremely conversant with the most-cutting edge technology in the world, they have a completely different relationship with their faith and with technology. Gul brainwashes young people into thinking they will get a place in heaven if they kill people from the so-called enemy country. He uses technology to harm. Qureshi uses technology to improve the lives of people with disabilities. She, unlike Gul, is not held back by personal ambition. He puts an end to people’s lives; she saves lives.

Attack: Part 1 is playing in cinemas.

Chintan Girish Modi is a writer, journalist, commentator, and book reviewer.

