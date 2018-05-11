Himesh Reshammiya to marry longtime partner Sonia Kapoor on 11 May in a simple ceremony

After Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja and Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, singer and actor Himesh Reshammiya is all set to get married, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

As per a statement issued by the music composer's team, Reshammiya will marry longtime partner Sonia Kapoor. A simple ceremony will be held on the night of 11 May at his residence to celebrate the occasion. It will be a close-knit affair with just close family and friends. His parents and son Swayam will also be present.

Reshammiya was previously married to Komal, with whom he has a son named Swayam. However, they got divorced on 12 September, 2016.

Reshammiya is best known for his stints as a singer and music composer. He rose to fame in 2006 when he composed music for and sang the title track of Aashiq Banaya Aapne. He is renowned for lending voice to songs like 'Jhalak Dikhla Ja', 'Tera Suroor', 'Hukka Bar' and 'Tandoori Nights'. He turned actor with the 2007 film Aap Ka Surroor. Post that, he has starred in films like Karzzzz and Kajra Re.

He is also an established film producer and distributor. He has bankrolled a number of TV shows, films and independent music videos. His last notable film, as a music composer, was Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

Updated Date: May 11, 2018 15:23 PM