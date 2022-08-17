The vicious lobby of Bollywood has started a campaign against #TheKashmirFiles for #Oscars, says director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

Where Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has raised his concern for his film The Kashmir Files being nominated for the Oscars under a category, he recently faced certain resentment from a filmmaker of the Indian film industry.

Recently the filmmaker, Anurag Kashyap has expressed his words while predicting RRR for the Oscar nominations while he wished Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' should not make its place as India's official selection for oscar.

While taking to his social media, Vivek posted his opinion on the same writing, "IMPORTANT: The vicious, GENOCIDE-DENIER lobby of Bollywood has started their campaign against #TheKashmirFiles for #Oscars, under the leadership of the maker of #Dobaaraa".

Moreover, While replying to this statement Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has reacted to the quotes that Anurag Kashyap has given to a media portal writing "India might actually have a nomination in the final five if RRR is the film that we pick. I don’t know what film anybody is going to pick. I hope not Kashmir Files.”

IMPORTANT: The vicious, GENOCIDE-DENIER lobby of Bollywood has started their campaign against #TheKashmirFiles for #Oscars, under the leadership of the maker of #Dobaaraa. pic.twitter.com/1Np8K0lo27 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 17, 2022

The Kashmir Files broke records at the box office by becoming the first post-pandemic Hindi movie to cross the 300-crore mark. With its digital debut on ZEE5, the movie will be accessible to audiences across the globe in multiple languages and in Indian Sign Language as well. Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar in pivotal roles, The Kashmir Files premiered on 13th May on ZEE5.

Kashmir's tragedy has deep origins. Scholarly works and journalistic exercises have dug deep to uncover and investigate the decades of repeated cycles of bloodshed, waves of secession, the entrance of Pakistan-funded terror organisations, and the seething anger among the people. We've had accounts depending on the component of the topic they were interested in, as is always the case with complex histories of places and people.

The film is a depiction of an incident that happened with our people, years ago and is still not known to so many... The film received appreciation from all over the nation.

Meanwhile, Dobaaraa is scheduled to be released worldwide on August 19. The film marks Kashyap and Pannu's third collaboration after the 2018 hit ‘Manmarziyaan’ and biographical drama ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ (2019), on which he served as a producer. It also reunites her with 'Thappad’ co-star Pavail Gulati. The film is jointly produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new division under Balaji Telefilms, and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose's banner Athena.

