Producer Ektaa R Kapoor is the only one chosen from the Entertainment industry among visionary industrialists of India in a recent list.

Ektaa R. Kapoor, popularly referred to as "The Television Queen" and "The Content Czarina," has repeatedly demonstrated her creative talent to the business with films, OTT web series, and television shows.

Recently, in a list of 20 industrialists who have changed the landscape of Indian industries, Ektaa Kapoor has also secured a safe place in a list released by a coveted media. The list also mentions industrialists of the kind like Verghese Kurien, Baba N Kalyani and Brij Mohan Khaitan, among others. A director, film producer, and businesswoman, Kapoor has juggled several roles successfully. She is known for completely changing India's television landscape and pioneering a genre of television content.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, television soaps that started in the year 2000, are responsible for reshaping the landscape of Indian television and played a hand in making Ektaa Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms India’s undisputed drama queen, a moniker that has only become more apt with each passing year.

Ektaa R Kapoor is popular for knowing her audience from blood to veins. She has a different set of audiences for everything she produces. Her audience is large and diverse and often relates to everything Ektaa feeds. There is barely any doubt that Ektaa is content czarina when it comes to good films, great reality shows, and grand television shows.

