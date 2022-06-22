Ektaa is reckoned for launching the career of many actors who later went on to make a distinct name for themselves in B-town.

Fierce, talented, successful, visionary, godmother, TV czarina - producer Ektaa Kapoor is all that and more. Besides being known as the most sought-after producer who has produced some path-breaking soaps, and web series and also launched an OTT show.

Ektaa has also backed some great talent and paved their way in showbiz. Here is a list of a few of those names:

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan was only 16 when she landed her first part in Ektaa’s popular comedy Hum Paanch. It was the program that launched her career in Bollywood. Vidya’s career soared following The Dirty Picture, which was also produced by Ektaa Kapoor.

Sushant Singh Rajput

We all know that Sushant Singh Rajput rose to prominence after playing the lead in Ektaa’s Pavitra Rishta, but the late actor made his debut with Ektaa’s Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in 2008. The Chhichhore actor made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Kai Po Che, which was a smashing blockbuster. In several interviews, Sushant credited Ektaa with giving him a break when no one else did.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy made her television debut in 2007 with the daily serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and came to prominence with Ektaa’s Naagin. Mouni didn’t stop after Naagin and made her Bollywood debut with the film Gold, starring Akshay Kumar. She will now also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's ambitious project, Brahmastra.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita’s career took off after she received a huge break in television with Ektaa’s Pavitra Rishta. She rose to prominence in the television business, and she made her film debut in Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika. She was most recently featured in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3.

Munawar Faruqui

Munawar is the man of the moment, who gained enormous popularity in the reality show Lock Upp produced by Ektaa Kapoor. Faruqui is well-known in India as a controversial personality, media face, and Internet sensation.

