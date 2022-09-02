Ahead of its trailer release; let’s take a look at Netizens' reaction to Hrithik Roshan in his upcoming next Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan.

Fans still can’t get enough of Hrithik Roshan, who left a lasting impression in the teaser of the eagerly anticipated action-drama Vikram Vedha, even as the trailer release approaches. The teaser for Vikram Vedha, which quickly surpassed 1 million likes to become the most liked teaser in Hindi film history, is still receiving a lot of praise from online users. Let’s look at what the fans are saying about Hrithik Roshan’s character, Vedha, his appearance in the movie, and the fact that he’s back on screen better than ever after his last blockbuster WAR, which also happened to register the highest opening day collection for a Bollywood movie.

Taking to social media a netizen said, “Hrithik once said ‘giving the audience the same thing is redundant. Give them something more, a little more’ and with Vikram Vedha he gave us a lot more. The most versatile and all-rounder actor in Bollywood.” All praise for Hrithik’s versatility and referring to him as the ‘complete package’, a fan said, “Give any role to Hrithik and he will always do justice to it. He is the definition of a perfect hero.”

Another echoed the same sentiment, stating, “Hrithik Roshan remains the most all-round talented star in Bollywood. Still not seen anyone come close to him when it comes to physique, dancing, looks, presence, acting ability, humanity and pretty much everything else.” Looking forward to the originality he brings on screen, another fan said, “Hrithik will take Vedha to the next level with his interpretation. Everyone was sceptical about Agneepath, but he proved them wrong with his interpretation of Vijay without copying Amitabh Bachchan.”

Another was all praise for the superstar’s grey character saying, “I can’t wait for the movie. Hrithik looks menacing. This is exactly the role he needed.” Another fan stated, “I love the way Hrithik has made Vedha his own, more maniac and deadly. That devilish smile…he looks absolutely lethal.”

While these were only a few from the flood of praise, positivity and support the superstar has received on the digital platform, it is a true tell-sign of how Hrithik Roshan is all set to give another memorable performance with Vikram Vedha.

