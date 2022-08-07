Taapsee Pannu's sex life is the reason why she is never invited to Karan Johar's famous talk show. Read more!

The highly anticipated theatrical premiere of Ektaa R. Kapoor and Anurag Basu's Dobaaraa has caused it to become a topic of debate. The audience is eager to see how the trio approaches this novel thriller subgenre.

At a promotional event, Karan Johar was promoting Koffee With Karan while Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap were promoting Dobaaraa. One of the journalists took note of this and inquired of the actress as to the rationale for her exclusion from Karan's show. In response to the query, the actress responded sarcastically that Koffee With Karan would not be interested in her sexual life.

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaaraa is currently receiving love from all quarters. The audience is taken away by every single frame from the trailer and is waiting for more from the makers. A film like Dobaaraa is a unique concept and has never been made before. This is for the first time Bollywood is slated to encounter a thriller like Dobaaraa and the audience is excited to watch it.

Meanwhile, Dobaaraa has opened at one of the most prestigious film festivals such as the London Film Festival & Fantasia Film Festival 2022 and has been received well by the audience. Apart from that, the trailer of the film has received an impressive response from the audience in the presence of the cult creators Anurag Kashyap and Ektaa R Kapoor. Taapsee came in as a surprise element through a TV screen. The audiences are stunned and are waiting to see where Taapsee’s time-travelling story leads to.

With Dobaaraa, Ektaa R Kapoor also launches Cult movies in the market, a new wing under Balaji Motion Pictures, Cult Movies, which tells compelling, edgy & genre-bending stories. Such films have never been made before in India, and with Ektaa R Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap being on board for the third time, here is bringing one of the well-carved trailers of this year. Starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose (Athena).

Watch Dobaaraa on 19th August 2022 at the cinemas near you.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.