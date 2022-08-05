The actress brims with expressiveness, makes the scenes her own, and charms you with her contagious aura. Here are some instances on her 48th birthday.

Kajol turns 48. Her career just turned 30. Her animated avatar may have annoyed her earliest and most frequent co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, whom she then got married to, she knew how to exploit her vivacity judiciously on celluloid. Equal credit must go to the makers that put their money and faith on her. She looks just as stunning when she weeps, one of those handful of performers that knows how to shed those tears with dignity and dazzle even in aching moments.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)- The Wordless Conflict

Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol) meet on a trip to Europe and fall in love. For all his brashness and balderdash, Raj is a Hindustani, who rejects the idea of liaisons and runaway brides right off the bat. Little does he know the father of the bride is the booming Amrish Puri. The lovebirds meet a day before Simran’s D-day and a wordless conversation follows they hear in their hearts. Even while communicating through silences, Kajol knows how to emote.

Gupt (1997)- Kajol Is The Killer

Hell hath no fury than a jilted woman scorned. Deep beneath her piquant and playful exterior resided a psychotic lady-love that effortlessly eliminated all her enemies. And the big reveal quadrupled into something inconceivable only for Kajol’s savage eyes. 25 years later, Kajol is the killer is still a spoiler.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)- The Sweet Silences

Rahul (SRK again) and Anjali (Kajol) meet each other after eight years. Of course, unexpectedly. Rahul is here at the summer camp to meet his daughter, also called Anjali. The elder Anjali is stunned to see him, and he’s shocked too. The two proceed to meet and greet each other with both amusement and awkwardness, and what follows is a silly, sweet silence from both sides. This is the power of surprises life throws at you, it can make you mum, and stir up volcanic emotions deep inside. It’s the best scene from the entire lot.

Dushman (1998)- Twin Trouble

Kajol played a double role with ease and elan. The elder sister is attacked by a monster of a man when the younger is struggling to speak to her on the phone. It’s horrifyingly captured and hauntingly performed. The discomforting truth here is that despite performing what still is her most vulnerable moment on the screen yet, the actress managed to look staggering.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)- The Hysterical Apology

Kajol (Anjali again) is thwarted by guilt over an embarrassing situation and comes to apologize to Amitabh Bachchan. Shah Rukh Khan (Rahul again) is standing behind. The actress nails the nuances of physical comedy and corn few others can. She’s also embarrassed to have broken Bachchan’s vase (it’s Gamla for her). Kajol was the lifeline of K3G, who injected all possible genres into one performance we don’t talk about enough. And Poo complaints someone didn’t turn around and take notice of her.

U Me Aur Hum (2008)- The Final Showdown

Is this Ajay Devgn directorial the first film ever made in Hindi where Alzheimer’s disease acted as a conflict in a love story? Of course, we have had terminally ill protagonists since ages, what makes this disease a lot more painful, both for the sufferer and observer, is to be reminded of one's forgetfulness daily. Kajol sparkled here, with emotions sprinkled in abundance. Both the husband and the wife can’t make peace with their dreadful reality. The final showdown culminates with a promise to stay together. Celebrate when the wife remembers everything, endure when she remembers nothing. But stay together.

