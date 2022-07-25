Yami Gautam Dhar thanks fans by responding to each one of them for congratulating her on a successful premiere of ‘A Thursday’.

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam Dhar, who kickstarted the year 2022 by giving an unprecedented performance as Naina in A Thursday is still receiving love and appreciation from all quarters. After a phenomenal success on the OTT, A Thursday premiered on Television eventually garnering praise and attention from the audience for the same.

With a lot of gratitude in her heart, Yami Gautam Dhar personally thanked each and every fan by responding to them on social media.

Check out few of her replies:

Thank you & love to your family for watching it ❤️ #AThursday https://t.co/iqzJ6rc9vK — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) July 24, 2022

Pl do ! Thank you for watching it on @StarGoldIndia today 🙏🏻 #AThusday https://t.co/rv7xVHTHmS — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) July 24, 2022

Yami Gautam Dhar's A Thursday is the highest viewed film with 25 Million views on both IMDB and Ormax. It is the most liked films of the year and has enjoyed a successful run for weeks on the OTT streaming platform. In the list shared by IMDB a few days ago, A Thursday was a part of the top 10 movies. No wonder, Yami Gautam Dhar is ruling hearts and souls this year. Not only has the movie outranked other OTT content but there have been multiple stats that have been shared where A Thursday has taken a top spot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami has some very interesting lineup ahead with Lost, OMG 2, and other two projects which she has worked on and the official announcement is yet to be made.

