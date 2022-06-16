Here's how Vijay Varma wished Imtiyaz Ali on his birthday
Vijay Varma wishes his 'She' director, Imtiaz Ali on his birthday saying, 'Thank you once again for this delicious character Sasya!'
Vijay Varma is the quintessential Grey Guy of Bollywood who has always given us roles to remember him by and is set to give us more ahead. He recently wished his She director, Imtiaz Ali on his birthday.
Taking to his social media, Vijay wished Imtiaz with a sweet throwback post with images from his sets of She which gave us the character of Sasya. The 2nd season of the series is all set to stream from tomorrow and Vijay's fans have been messaging him wishing to see him ahead.
He captioned the post, "Happy Birthday @imtiazaliofficial! This is your special birthday coz She Season 2 is releasing on @netflix_in tomo and season 1 has been trending again. Thank you once again for this delicious character Sasya(Late Sasya) May u keep telling incredible stories❤️
And for all the fans of She.. thank u for flooding my DMs with love. I’ll watch the season 2 tomo when it drops and have FOMO "
Vijay Varma has some of the most exciting projects in his pipeline ahead for which he has been shooting non-stop since last year in places like Varanasi, Rajasthan, Mumbai and more.
He will soon be seen in Darlings opposite Alia Bhatt, Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha, Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor and another untitled project by Sumit Saxena along with Mirzapur season 3.
