Amazon Prime Video’s Original 'Suzhal- The Vortex' is ready to cross boundaries like never before.

As the premiere of Suzhal- The Vortex is merely days away, the anticipation is increasing, with each passing day. With a worldwide premiere in over 30 Indian and Foreign languages, Suzhal - The Vortex is set to cross boundaries like never before, tapping into newer audiences, just reinforcing that brilliant stories are truly language-agnostic.

Recently, magnum opus productions like Baahubali, Family Man, RRR, Pushpa and Jai Bhim reached new audiences who barely consumed local content. With time, good content has become language agnostic case in point being mega successes like Baahubali and Pushpa, and Jai Bhim, a local story set in a small village in South India, which actually travelled all the way to the Oscars.

In the past few years, the horizon of cinema is broadening and cinephiles are tapping into content coming from different territories. Indian stories have made a mark across borders. This is one of the reasons why Suzhal- The Vortex is one of the most exciting releases in 2022. It seems that after films, the regional industry is all set to conquer the streaming space as well with this long-form Tamil original series by Amazon Prime Video.

Suzhal- The Vortex is one of the highly anticipated web series in India today, which premieres on 17th June only on Prime Video.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.