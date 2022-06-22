Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to post a picture of her little one on all fours on International Yoga Day.

On International Yoga Day, actress Kareena Kapoor posted a photo of her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan attempting to balance himself on his hands and feet. Kareena shared the picture of Jehangir, better known as Jeh, having fun at their house on Instagram. He was seated next to Jehangir's nanny as well.

Jehangir was depicted in the image sitting on a colourful play mat that had images of various animals and the word "zoo" written across it. Jehangir was dressed in green shorts and a white T-shirt. He turned away from the camera with his lips open and attempted to stand on all fours in the picture. Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, have a younger son named Jehangir.

Kareena's caption read:

"Balance…such an important word to life and Yoga. Happy International Yoga Day people …My Jeh baba."

Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan commented, "Mahshallah." Kareena's friend Amrita Arora wrote, "Hahaha cutie," while Kareena's sister, actor Karisma Kapoor, said, "J baba." They also added red heart emojis. Taimur Ali Khan, the older son of Kareena and Saif, is a child of the couple as well. The pair wed in 2012, and in 2016, Taimur was born. On February 21, 2021, Jehangir was born. Kareena completed filming earlier in June for her OTT debut in the untitled Sujoy Ghosh film. She posted pictures of Sujoy, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, and other cast members taken on the sets of her OTT film on Instagram.

Kareena was spotted with Saif and Taimur in one of the photos. She wrote as her caption: "DSX! The best crew, best ride, best times... and I’m pretty sure the best film too. Get ready @netflix_in... this one is (fire emoji) @jayshewakramani @akshaipuri @itsvijayvarma @jaideepahlawat #SujoyGhosh." Kareena's OTT debut is a murder mystery that will stream on Netflix. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, The Devotion of Suspect X. Following the completion of the session, Kareena travelled to the UK. On Monday, she uploaded a snapshot of herself sipping a beverage. She wrote, "Waited two years for you baby... Pret.. #Sipping my coffee Coffee Lover." At the well-known British restaurant Pret, Kareena posed for the photo holding a cup of her preferred coffee.

Meanwhile, Kareena is also expecting the release of Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan in the pivotal role. On August 11, 2022, the film is scheduled for theatre release.