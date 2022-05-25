Alaya F brings up an uber-sexy look as she further explores her choice of having a sip of Iced Coffee.

Be it sharing her daily fitness routine to bringing a cool fashion style, Alaya F has always seen bringing the new and trending things on her social media.

This time, the actress took to her social media and shared some really hot pictures in a blue top with white denim shorts and holding a cup of iced coffee. The actress further wrote the caption:

"Everyone should believe in something - I believe I’ll have another iced coffee"

Having just returned from her Paris vacation, the actress was constantly seen very active on her social media to stay connected with her fans. Alaya Ebrahim Furniturewala, better known by her stage name Alaya F, is a Hindi film actress. Alaya Bedi is the granddaughter of Kabir Bedi and Protima Bedi and the daughter of Pooja Bedi. Her performance in Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman as an illegitimate daughter won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

On the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films which includes U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan and an untitled project with Anurag Kashyap.

