The news comes as a surprise as when Hera Pheri 3 was first announced Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham had replaced Akshay Kumar as the lead. However, the story is now different, meaning that Kumar will once again showcase his flawless comic timing alongside Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty.

For years, fans have been waiting for an update on Hera Pheri 3. While the third part of the Hera Pheri franchise had gone on floors way back in 2014, the film had stalled due to a number of reasons. Now producer Firoz Nadiadwala has provided an update on the much-awaited sequel that is sure to excite fans.

Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, Nadiadwala stated that the film will feature the lead cast of the first two hits- Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

“You’ll get to see it very soon with the same star cast – Akshay ji, Paresh bhai and Suniel ji. The story is in place, and we are working on certain modalities,” Nadiadwala said. "It’ll be made in the same way, retaining the innocence of the characters. We can’t take past achievements for granted. So, we have to be extra careful in terms of our content, story, screenplay, characters, mannerism etc" he added.

The news comes as a surprise as when the movie was first announced Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham had replaced Akshay Kumar as the lead. However, the story is now different, meaning that Kumar will once again showcase his flawless comic timing alongside Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty.

The search for a director is still on. While Priyadarshan had directed Hera Pheri, the second part was helmed by Neeraj Vora. Earlier, media reports stated that Raaj Shaandilyaa of Dream Girl fame had been chosen to direct Hera Pheri 3. However, Nadiadwala has refuted the rumours.

Hera Pheri, which released in the year 2000 follows the lives of Raju, Shyam and Baburao (played by Kumar, Shetty and Rawal, respectively) as a cross-connection leads them to an answer for all their money problems. But their chance to make a quick buck goes hilariously wrong in the comic caper.

Hera Pheri 2 followed the characters as they went from riches to rags and tried to get their money back. Both films have amassed a cult following over the years.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.