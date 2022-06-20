From an industry outsider to a leading young superstar, Kartik Aaryan’s Bollywood journey truly stands out from his contemporaries!

With bold experimental choices, entertaining content, and consistently great performances, young Bollywood is truly reinventing Indian cinema. Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh, the three biggest millennial superstars, have dazzled us with seasoned performances across a variety of genres but the biggest commonality between them is their ability to capture the attention of the masses, an unwavering fan base, and a strong line-up of films. However, taking a closer look what’s most interesting is how different Kartik Aaryan's success story has been from that of his contemporaries. Aaryan was an industry outsider with no filmy background, godfather, or big banner backing, and his success was never contingent on the filmmaker or banner backing.

While both Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have delivered several blockbusters, most of these have been with the biggest directors and co-actors. Ranbir’s Rockstar with Imtiaz Ali, Barfi with Anurag Basu, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani with Ayan Mukherji and Deepika Padukone and Sanju with Rajkumar Hirani or Ranveer’s films with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone - Ram Leela, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, Dil Dhadakne Do with Zoya Akhtar and Simmba with Rohit Shetty. Let’s not forget how these hits were the result of a combination of well-known directors, larger studios, and, in most cases, an equally prominent co-star, among other factors that contributed to the success of these films.

Kartik Aaryan's biggest hits, on the other hand, include the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (with Luv Ranjan, who became a big name following these films), Luka Chuppi (with debut director Laxman Utekar), and Pati Patni Aur Woh (with Mudassar Aziz). Even his recent success Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmi, marks his long-awaited return to directing. Given that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became Bollywood's first blockbuster post-pandemic, and one of the highest Bollywood grosser of all time, the actor has certainly proven to be a dark horse who made it on his own strength.

The 3 millennial stars have an exciting line-up ahead, with Ranbir’s Brahmastra, Luv Ranjan’s next, Shamshera and Animal, Ranveer’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, Takht and Kartik’s Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next and we can’t wait to see how they usher in a new phase for Bollywood.

