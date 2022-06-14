An adorable video of Kriti Sanon feeding stray dogs at a film set is breaking the internet! Check it out!

Kriti Sanon is not only one of Bollywood's most talented and leading actresses today but also the most caring, especially when it comes to animals. Recently, a candid video of the Mimi actor feeding dogs on her set has been breaking the internet and winning the hearts of fans.

In the video, Kriti can be seen pampering stray dogs who were there on a set of an upcoming film of hers, with food and water and they seemed to gulp it down out of extreme hunger while Kriti pets them with affection.

The Adipurush star is a real animal lover and has often shown genuine care for them taking to her social media from time to time to request her millions of followers to help out any strays during extremely hot weather and other difficult times while also giving them adorable glimpses of her own pet dogs.

On the work front, the actress is busy ruling the industry with one of the most massive lineups in her kitty including varied genre films like Adipurush, Ganapath, Bhediya, Shehzada, along with Anurag Kashyap's unannounced next.

