Sriya Reddy shares a fun BTS from the shoot of Amazon Prime Video’s Original Suzhal- The Vortex.

Since the announcement of Prime Video’s global premiere of Suzhal – The Vortex, its first long-form scripted original series in Tamil— the excitement of the audience is on a high. The talented cast has been posting snippets and videos from the sets, building further anticipation. The latest is the all-new behind-the-scenes video that lead actress Sriya Reddy shared, donning her on-screen police avatar and having fun during an intense shoot.

In the video, Sriya playing a cop named Regina can be seen pumping up a physical workout on the theme track ‘The Suzhal Roar’— bringing the off-screen fun to us from the picturesque backdrop of Ooty. She writes, “This is what Regina does when she’s off duty #suzhalonprime #Suzhal”.

With a few glimpses of the fun off-screen time from this intense crime-thriller, the actress who is also a major fitness buff shares, “When shooting a serious scene I wanted a breather and no coffee, no tea not even music helped me .. so in the cold Ooty I decided to get back into my character. I decided this is the only way out”. In these fun pics, we see her camaraderie with co-star Kathir who plays Inspector Sakkarai, and we can't wait to watch the two of them on the show!

An investigative drama, Suzhal – The Vortex, has been created and written by the maverick duo, Pushkar and Gayatri, directed by Bramma and Anucharan.M, and features a stellar ensemble cast including Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban, in key roles. The 8-episode fictional crime thriller revolves around the investigation of a missing girl that wreaks havoc and disrupts the very fabric of a small town in South India.

In a first by Prime Video, Suzhal – The Vortex, will release across multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English, as well as foreign languages like French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Arabic, and Turkish. The series will also be available with subtitles in a number of foreign languages including Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Filipino, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Indonesian, Korean, Malay, Norwegian Bokm, Romanian, Russian, Swedish, Thai, Ukrainian and Vietnamese. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories will be able to watch Suzhal – The Vortex starting 17th June.

